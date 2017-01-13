Rod Stewart’s Wife Dodges Question About Inauguration Performance

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesRod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster live just a few houses down from President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. In fact, Rod and Penny are friendly with the Trumps — but that doesn’t mean that Rod’s going to perform at the upcoming presidential inauguration.

While appearing on Loose Women — the British TV talk show on which she serves as a panelist — Penny seemed uncomfortable discussing Rod’s possible involvement in the January 20 event. “Has Rod been asked to sing at Trump’s inauguration? Because lots of people have,” a fellow panelist asked her.

“There’s been lots of…of…y’know, rumors and requests coming from different angles,” Penny answered. “Not necessarily from the…”

At that point, the other panelist cut Penny off and asked pointedly, “Would he?”

Penny replied, “I…I…think…,” and then said, in a mock-serious tone, “I think he’s got a tour around that time!” The rest of the panelists, and the audience, started laughing, as another panelist cracked, “He’s washing his hair again!”

For the record, Rod does not, in fact, have a tour “around that time,” something Penny is presumably aware of. His next scheduled date is February 19 in Poland.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments