Rod Stewart won't retire, but likes to tease Elton John about it

Doug SondersUnlike his friend Elton John, Rod Stewart has no plans to retire — and he’s not above making fun of Elton for announcing that his upcoming tour will be his last.

Speaking to the Calgary Sun, Rod says when he heard about Elton’s “farewell” tour, “I did actually e-mail Elton and said, ‘What? Again dear?’ And I didn’t hear anything back. I think he’s upset with me.”

When asked why the two have never toured together after being friends for 50 years, Rod says, “Trust me darling, I’ve tried so many times. He doesn’t want the competition. He’s stationary at the piano and I can still jump about and I don’t think he likes the idea of that. But I have suggested it. It would be so much fun.”

As for why 73-year-old Stewart has no plans to retire, he tells the paper, “It doesn’t even cross my mind — I enjoy myself.” But, he adds, “I might cut it back a little bit ‘cause I’ve got eight children. The two youngest are six and near 13…I can’t miss the magic moments of them growing up.”

“As for putting the word retirement out — never!” he insists. “I’ll just fade away into the bushes.”

In the same interview, Rod is asked if he ever met Donald Trump before he became president.

“Yeah. I lived just down the road from him in Palm Beach…and I used to always go to his Christmas Eve celebrations and a lot of his functions,” recalls Rod. “And he always treated me extremely well. That’s not the Donald Trump I’m watching on television at the moment.”

Following a Canadian tour and his latest run of shows in Las Vegas, Rod will hit the road with Cyndi Lauper for a summer tour starting June 25.

