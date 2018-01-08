Rod Stewart re-teams with Cyndi Lauper for North American summer tour

Doug Sonders/Courtesy of So What ManagementLast year, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper toured together, and it seems they had so much fun that they just had to do it again.

Rod and Cyndi have now announced a 22-date summer tour of North America, kicking off June 25 in the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up in Seattle on September 1.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time — visit CyndiLauper.com, Fanclub.RodStewart.com or LiveNation.com for details. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the tour dates:

6/25 — Hollywood, CA, Hollywood Bowl

7/24 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Event Center

7/26 — Orlando, FL, Amway Arena

7/28 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

7/29 — Louisville, KY, KFC YUM! Arena

8/1 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/3 — Allentown, PA, PPL Center

8/4 — Atlantic City, NJ, Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

8/7 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/10 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8/11 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8/14 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

8/15 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

8/18 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/19 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

8/24 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/26 — San Diego, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/28 — Reno, NV, Event Center

8/29 — San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/31 — Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

9/1 — Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheater

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.