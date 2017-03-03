Rod Stewart apologizes for video that appeared to mock ISIS-style executions

Penny LancasterRod Stewart has apologized for a video posted online by his wife which shows the singer appearing to act out an ISIS-style execution in the Abu Dhabi desert.

In the video, which has since been removed from his wife’s Instagram account, Rod is seen pretending to cut the throat of a man who is on his knees in front of him. According to the British paper The Guardian, the scene looked like one of a number of propaganda films released by ISIS, including one where a British aid worker was murdered.

In his apology, Rod says he was only mimicking a scene in Game of Thrones.

According to the Guardian, Rod said, “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Angry fans have posted comments on Rod’s wife Penny‘s Instagram taking her to task for posting the video.

“That video was sick and insulting to all families around the world that have lost loved ones due to terrorism,” one wrote. “It would seem money, and fame doesn’t stop you from being an utter moron!!!!”

Another person wrote that Rod should be stripped of his knighthood.

