Rod Stewart and wife renew wedding vows to mark 10th anniversary: “Penny is my whole world”

David Buchan/Getty Images for TheirworldRod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster celebrated their tenth anniversary by renewing their vows at their U.K. estate.

HELLO! Online reports that the ceremony was attended by about 100 family and friends, including their two sons, 11-year-old Alastair and six-year-old Aiden, who were ring bearers, and Penny’s puppy Bubbles, who sat at her feet. The couple exchanged the same vows they first used ten years ago. The priest who married them in 2007 in Portofino, Italy also presided over the renewal.

“Penny is my whole world,” Rod tells the publication. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny now more than ever, if that is at all possible.”

The couple dressed in white, and the ceremony took place under a beech tree in the yard. Following the ceremony, HELLO! reports, guests enjoyed a three-course meal and dancing.

Rod and Penny have been together for 18 years; she’s his third wife. All together, Rod has eight children with five different women, and one grandchild.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.