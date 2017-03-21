Rod Stewart adds Las Vegas residency dates in August and September

Denise Truscello

Last week, Rod Stewart kicked off a new run of Las Vegas performances as part of his ongoing residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now, due to “overwhelming demand,” the legendary singer has announced another series of Sin City shows that will take place in the late summer.

A total of nine new performances of Rod Stewart: The Hits have been added, spanning from August 15 through September 3. Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning this Friday, March 24, at 12 p.m. PT. You can get them at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office, via phone, or online at TheColosseum.com and AXS.com.

Rod’s current series of Las Vegas shows wraps up on April 1. As previously reported, Rod will be teaming up with Cyndi Lauper for a joint U.S. trek this summer that gets underway on July 6 in Hollywood, Florida, and is mapped out through an August 12 concert in Houston.

