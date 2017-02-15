Rock legend Carlos Santana slams Beyonce as “not a singer, singer,” walks back comments

KMazur/WireImageDon’t get on the Beyhive’s bad side. That’s a lesson rock legend Carlos Santana learned after giving an interview to the New Zealand Herald in which he called Beyonce‘s work “music to model a dress” to and said, “she’s not a singer, singer.”

Santana took to Facebook Tuesday evening to clarify his remarks. “My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. [sic] My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context,” the guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote. “I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald quoted Santana as saying of Adele’s victory over Beyonce for Album of the Year at Sunday’s Grammys, “I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing.” He added, “With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

Beyonce fans took to Twitter to criticize Santana Tuesday with one writing of her Grammy performance, “Beyonce sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn’t miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm.” Others noted that Beyonce and Santana had performed together at a pre-game event at Super Bowl 37 in 2003.

