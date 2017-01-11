Rob Thomas Working on New Music, but Says “I Really Don’t Have a Giant Plan”

Ben WattsRob Thomas has spent the past two years touring in support of his 2015 solo album The Great Unknown. So, will 2017 mark the year that he and Matchbox Twenty get back together for a tour? He says he has no idea.

“That’s a good question,” Rob tells ABC Radio when asked about his plans for 2017. “I got off the road and I really don’t have a giant plan. I’m working on a new record, and I think when I feel like I have a really good record, I’ll put it out.”

Last year, Rob said he was holding off on touring with Matchbox Twenty to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, because he felt like he needed to stay on the road and continue to promote The Great Unknown. He told ABC Radio that he hoped that 2017 would be the year that the 20th anniversary tour would happen, but right now, it seems as though there are no concrete plans. Still, it’s only January: anything could happen in the next few months.

As Rob tells ABC Radio, “It’s really good to kinda not have it all planned out for me yet, and just try and re-figure it out into the next year.”

The current single from Rob’s album The Great Unknown is “Pieces.” On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, he’ll do his sixth annual series of benefit shows for his charity, the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.