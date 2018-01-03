Rob Thomas to release live recordings of his annual charity solo shows

By Andrea Dresdale

Ben WattsEach year for the past seven years, Rob Thomas has performed solo shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey to benefit his charity, Sidewalk Angels Foundation. This year, fans will be able to own live recordings of those performances.

The acoustic shows will be recorded on site and then be made available for download immediately afterward via Set.fm and PledgeMusic. You can pre-order the recordings now at PledgeMusic.com/projects/robthomas or Set.fm/artists/RobThomas. All proceeds will go to Sidewalk Angels.

During the intimate acoustic shows, Rob generally performs both solo hits and Matchbox Twenty songs, as well as covers, and also tells the stories behind the songs.

The Sidewalk Angels Foundation supports no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues nationwide, and also works with homeless shelters who provide assistance to people and their pets, so that families in need aren’t forced to give up their animals.

