Rob Thomas is “so tired of hearing celebrities talk” about Donald Trump

Speaking to the publication The Hill, Rob says, “I’m not a fan of Donald Trump, but I am so tired of hearing celebrities talk about not being a fan of Donald Trump, that it almost seems like white noise.”

He adds, “I think that he’s a man that’s not really equipped for the job, but I think no one really cares what I think about that. I have opinions, but my opinions are as a 45-year-old husband, father, taxpayer.”

But, Rob points out, “No matter what I say, they always kind of come across as a guy who sings music and it’s always, ‘Well, you need to shut up!’”

That’s why Rob says what he says about Trump doesn’t matter. “I think that there is a huge part of his base that thinks he’s killing it right now, and it’s really hard to speak against that because somewhere somebody thinks he’s right,” he explains. “Not me.”

Rob spoke to The Hill during a visit to Washington, D.C., where he plans to help urge lawmakers to update music licensing laws so songwriters can get paid for the latest music delivery models. According to Rob, his smash hit “Smooth” had 24 million streams on one of the services — and, he claims, “I split that with another writer. I made a whopping $600 on that.”

He adds, “I’m fortunate, I made money. But if you don’t have another income stream, and if you’re just starting out… you can have one of the biggest songs in the world, and not be able to make your car payment.”

