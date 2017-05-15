Road Work in Ocean Shores May 18 to Accommodate Soil Stabilization Pilot Testing

The City of Ocean Shores will be conducting a roadway subgrade soil stabilization pilot test on May 18, 2017. This work is being conducted to determine the suitability of a product for roadway repairs in lieu of cutting and replacing large sections of asphalt.

Work is planned to begin around 8:00 AM, beginning on Canal Drive SE. The planned work will impact one lane of travel resulting in alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. Short term closures may be required for adjusting work zone traffic control.

Low volume roads may be closed with detours established. Only one work zone will be active at a time.

Pilot testing sites are shown in the order of work scheduled for Thursday, May 18:

121 Canal Dr. SE

1073 Jetty View Ave

560 Marine view Dr. SW

865 Ocean Shores Blvd. SW

479 Sportsman St. SW

155 N Razor Clam Dr. SW

365 Dolphin Ave. NE

Additional information on this supplier’s product and services can be found at http://uretekusa.com/. If you have any questions or require additional information please contact us by phone at 940-7542 or email at [email protected]

