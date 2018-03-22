Road Rage Incident Sends Suspect to Hospital With Possible Assault Charges

A road rage incident ended in second-degree assault charges for a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man who police say stopped to ram his victim a second time after they pulled off of US Route 12 Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said the Gig Harbor man was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup West on 12 when he rammed into the rear end of a 2015 Subaru Crosstreck that was in the left lane around 7:30 am Tuesday. The Crosstreck pulled to the left shoulder 2 miles East of Montesano so that the driver, a 59-year-old Seattle man, could call 911. The Gig Harbor man then pulled over in front of the Seattle man and backed his truck into the front of the victim’s car.

Both the Seattle man and his passenger, a 54-year-old Gig Harbor woman, were uninjured.

The Gig Harbor man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen witrh undisclosed injuries. The report said that various charges including Assault in the Second Degree were forwarded to the county prosecutor.

Comments