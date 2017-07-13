Riptide’s back in: Vance Joy returns with new track, “Lay It on Me”

ABC/Randy HolmesVance Joy is back with new music.

The Australian singer-songwriter has shared a new song called “Lay It on Me,” which is accompanied by a video starring Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan, who plays Clementine. The track is available for download, and you can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Lay It on Me” arrives three years after Vance’s debut album, Dream Your Life Away, was released in 2014. The album included Vance’s breakthrough hit with “Riptide,” plus the singles “Mess Is Mine,” and “Fire and the Flood.”

Vance Joy will hit a number of festivals this summer, including Panorama, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

