Ricky Martin's All In Vegas residency returning in 2018

Denise TruscelloFollowing the news that Lady Gaga will have her own Las Vegas residency at The Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino next year, Ricky Martin has announced that his residency at the same venue will return in 2018.

The twelve 2018 performances for Ricky’s show All In begin in March; tickets go on sale Friday, December 22 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com/RickyMartin. The show features performances of 21 of the singer’s hits, from “La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs” to “Cup of Life” and “Shake Your Bon Bon.”

A dollar from every ticket sold will go to the Ricky Martin Foundation, which works to denounce human trafficking, and to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Here are Ricky’s Las Vegas dates:



March: 15, 17, 18, 21, 24 and 25

May: 23, 26, 27 and 30

June: 2 and 3

