Ricky Martin wants more kids: “Daddy’s little girl has to come”

Charles Sykes/BravoRicky Martin is already the father of twin boys, but he says he’s ready to expand his family…in a pink direction.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, Ricky was asked by a viewer if he had plans to have more kids once he marries his artist fiance Jwan Yosef. The answer was yes.

“I want a big family,” said the singer. “Daddy’s little girl has to come.”

He added, “It’s funny because the way we do babies, I get to choose the sex. So definitely girls are coming.” Ricky seemed to be referring to the surrogacy process, which is how his 8-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo were born.

Asked if he’d want twin girls, Ricky laughed and said, “Listen, if still we have the energy, let’s do it! I don’t have a problem. If there’s two, there’s two.”

But that’s not all: Ricky clarified that he’s just talking about his own biological children. He says Yosef wants to have “more babies as well” — ones that would be genetically connected to him.

Ricky and Yosef got engaged this past November. It’s not clear when they’ll marry, since Ricky is busy preparing for his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off April 5.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.