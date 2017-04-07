Ricky Martin to star in “Versace: American Crime Story”

Denise TruscelloThe next edition of the FX series American Crime Story will focus on the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, and Ricky Martin has now joined the cast.

Ricky will play Antonio D’Amico, the longtime partner of Versace. The famed designer was shot in 1997 outside his home in Miami Beach. His killer, Andrew Cunanan [cue NAH nun], took his own life eight days later. The motive for the murder is still unknown.

Currently, Ricky is appearing in Las Vegas at his residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino. The show, All In, has dates scheduled through September.

Production on Versace: American Crime Story, will begin later this month, and it’ll air in 2018. The cast also includes Édgar Rarmirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as his sister Donatella and Darren Criss as Cunanan.

This will be the third installment of the series: the first was The People vs. O.J. Simpson. The second, which is in development, will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

