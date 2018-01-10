Ricky Martin reveals he's officially a married man, says he wants eight more kids

Speaking to E! News, Ricky confirmed, “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know.” He added that he and Yosef have “exchanged vows, and we’ve…signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Ricky, who’s been dating Yosef since 2015, is also a father to nine-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino. Speaking to Out magazine, he says, “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission, as well.”

He adds, “My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

People reports that at the Golden Globes’ red carpet, Ricky said, “I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment.”

