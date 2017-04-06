Ricky Martin goes “All In” with new Las Vegas residency show

Denise TruscelloRicky Martin launched his new Las Vegas residency Wednesday night at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

Titled All In, the show features Ricky performing 21 of his hits and fan favorites, including “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon Bon,” “She Bangs” and “Cup of Life.” He’s backed by 16 dancers and a nine-piece live band, and performs in a variety of costumes created by Dsquared2.

Tickets are onsale now at Ticketmaster.com/RickyMartin.

Ricky will also perform May 5 and 6 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Here are Ricky’s remaining Las Vegas performances for 2017:

April: 7, 8, 11, 14, and 15

June: 23, 24, 27, and 29

July: 1 and 2

September: 12, 15, 16, 19, 22, and 23

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.