Richard Marx says he may return to Las Vegas

Denise Truscello/WireImageEarlier this year, Richard Marx did a mini-residency in Las Vegas. If you didn’t get to see him then, you may get another chance.

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Richard says of the Vegas shows, “I was entertained during it, and we might do it again. Every night, the audiences were incredible. I thought there would be some element of, ‘Cher’s show is sold out so let’s go see Richard Marx,’ but every crowd was great.”

The one thing that Richard says would keep him from doing a long-term residency like Elton John, though, is his wanderlust. “Being in one place that long, it’s the antithesis of what I love about touring,” he explains. “I’m not someone who bitches about the grind of touring.”

And speaking of Elton John, Richard’s just about to finish up a joint tour with Rick Springfield. He says the inspiration for the show’s format was the tours Billy Joel and Elton used to together.

“You couldn’t pick a better pairing,” he tells the paper, adding that “the crowd goes crazy” when he and Rick trade verses on each other’s songs, like “Love Somebody” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.” No word on whether or not they’ll do more touring together in the future.

