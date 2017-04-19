Revival of Grays Harbor, A New Non-Profit, Seeks to Help The Less Fortunate

There’s a new non-profit in Aberdeen, with the focus on helping the less fortunate in our community. Emily Reed and her husband Kyle moved back to the area a couple of years ago, she said helping others is second nature in their house. “We are always ‘open arms’ to all sorts of different people, every single walk of life and I think that’s important to both of us.”

The Reeds started Revival of Grays Harbor last Summer. Their Facebook group has gathered over 1400 members who use the page to organize blanket and clothing donations, food drops, and volunteer efforts.

Emily said, “We’re not even up on a year yet, and we’re really excited about it. We got thrown into it this year because of the Fall and Winter season we had. We had just gotten started working with our homeless friends when all of the horrible weather started and we knew we had to do more than what we were already doing.” The volunteers worked with the Aberdeen United Methodist Church to host sleepovers in their basement during the coldest nights last Winter.

Working closely with other advocate groups, Emily said she’s not too concerned about duplicating services yet. “Everybody is doing their part and they’re playing a huge piece in our community and they’re helping a huge percentage of people. But at the end of the day, they don’t have enough; resources, funds, time, people, to help these folks.”

The group received word earlier this month that they were granted 501c3 status. Future goals include a community center, a more permanent low-barrier shelter, and a stable tent city.

If you’d like to get involved, search Facebook for Revival of Grays Harbor, or stop by Harbor Square in Aberdeen and ask at Blue Boar Burgers for details on their suspended meal program.

