Resurfacing Coming to State Highways in Grays Harbor County

Portions of US 12 and State Route 109 are scheduled to get a touch-up. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing sections of each highway. Work on SR 109 will begin May 15, followed by work on US 12.

Crews will put down chip seal – crushed rock with liquid asphalt – along various sections of these highways.

During the work, drivers can expect reduced speed limits to 35 mph in the work zones and single-lane closures during daylight hours through September.

The road preservation work will take place on:

Work areas:

SR 109: milepost 16.95, north of SR 115, to milepost 20.04, south of Copalis Beach

SR 109: milepost 32.30, north of Moclips, to milepost 40.46 near Taholah.

US 12: milepost 26.3, near Porter, to milepost 34.6 near Oakville.

