Representative Jim Walsh to host telephone town hall, Monday, March 20th

Washington Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen will host a telephone town hall meeting for 19th District community members, Monday, March 20. The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio format, will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. The lawmaker will take questions and provide his perspective on the 2017 legislative session.

“I look forward to talking with people from the 19th District about what’s going on in the district, in Olympia and in the state as a whole,” said Walsh. “We’re doing good things – bipartisan things – to help the local economy get better, fully fund our schools, protect our property rights and improve our overall quality of life. I look forward to talking about all of this.”

To participate community members can call (360) 682-3579. Once connected, they can listen-in and press * (star) on their telephone keypad to ask questions.

Questions prior to the telephone town hall meeting can be directed to Rep. Jim Walsh at (360) 786-7806 or [email protected]

At the conclusion of 2017 legislative session, Walsh will be hosting in-person town hall events in the 19th District. If you would like to stay informed about dates/times please feel free to sign up for email updates at representativejimwalsh.com or call (360) 786-7806.

The 2017 legislative session began Jan. 9 and will continue until April 23.

