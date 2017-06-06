Representative Derek Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall June 14

In order to hear from constituents about the issues that matter to them, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA) will hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Representative Kilmer a question or leave a message with their comments.

“It’s important to me that I hear directly from the people I represent,” said Kilmer. “It’s why in order to stay accountable and accessible every year I hold a series of town halls in person and over the phone. I hope you’re able to participate in this upcoming call to share your ideas and concerns.”

Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to [email protected] with their name and phone number by 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 13

Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Wednesday, June 14 inviting them to the town hall.

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. PT

In 2017, Kilmer has already held five town halls, including in Tacoma, Bremerton, Aberdeen, and on a ferry route from Bainbridge Island to Seattle. He also hosted four town halls recently at local colleges and universities in the region and a number of employee town halls at local businesses, most recently at Jefferson Healthcare. In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents on ferries, public buses, and at their places of employment.

