Report: Taylor Swift trademarking the phrase “Big Reputation”

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift has a Reputation for trademarking her lyrics and song titles, and it looks as if she’s at it again.

According to TMZ, the singer’s company, TAS Rights Management, LLC, has filed documents to secure the rights to the phrase “Big Reputation.” The phrase is a lyric from her song “End Game,” where she sings, “Big reputation/big reputation/Ooh, you and me would be a big conversation.”

Apparently, Taylor is looking to use “Big Reputation” on merchandise items including sunglasses, cell phone cases, pajamas and gloves.

She’s also reportedly trademarking her own signature, for usage on bathrobes, hair pins, dolls and toy glow sticks.

So what’s her “End Game”? The trademark filings will give her legal protection against knockoffs.

Taylor previously trademarked a bunch of phrases from her 1989 album, including “This Sick Beat,” “We Never Go Out of Style” and “I Could Show You Incredible Things.”

