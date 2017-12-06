Report: Michael Buble is "eager to get back on stage" now that son Noah is "doing very well"

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that after Noah was diagnosed in November of 2016, “the holidays were a tense time for the Buble family…it was really a scary time for everyone.” This year, though, the source says the family will be able to celebrate, because Noah, who’s now four, is an “energetic little boy” who is “doing very well.”

As for Michael, he is, according to the source, “in a really good head space right now,” and is raring to go. He’ll host the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver in March, and has booked several concert dates in Ireland and London for the summer.

“[The Junos are] really important to him,” dishes the source, who says the singer will be very “hands-on” with the show. As for those summer concerts, the source explains that Michael “doesn’t want to be on the road for a large chunk of time, but he’s eager to get back on the stage.”

