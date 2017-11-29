Report: Mariah Carey gets a 10th of what she wanted from billionaire ex-fiance

ABC/ Lou RoccoWhen Mariah Carey broke up with her fiance, Australian billionaire James Packer, in 2016, she allegedly asked for a big chunk of cash to make up for the fact the she moved to L.A. to be with him. By “big chunk,” we mean $50 million bucks — but it seems Mimi had to settle for a lot less.

The Blast reports that the two have agreed to a settlement that will see Mariah keep the enormous 35-carat diamond ring Packer gave her. Between the ring’s value and some cash, she’ll get between $5 million and $10 million, all told.

According to The Blast, the settlement is also making up for something that Packer allegedly did to her assistant on a yacht in Greece. We don’t know what that was, but apparently, Mariah canceled part of her South American tour over the incident.

After Mariah and Packer broke up in October of 2016, Packer initially didn’t want to give Mariah anything. He told The Australian that when he met Mariah — through mutual friend Brett Ratner — he was “at a low point” in his life.

“She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance,” he added. “But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.” Packer also claimed that when he met Mariah, he was $5 billion in debt.

