Report: Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Toni Braxton & more to duet with "American Idol" finalists

According to Variety, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, “Meant to Be” singer Bebe Rexha, Train frontman Pat Monahan, Andy Grammer, Toni Braxton and country star Cam will sing with the contestants, as will Glee star Lea Michele and up-and-coming soul singer Allen Stone.

Eventually, there will be 12 established stars participating, with each star singing with two contestants, Variety reports. Reached for comment, ABC-TV said it has nothing to confirm at this time.

American Idol will air Sundays and Mondays on ABC and will start with a two-hour premiere March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

