Report: Lady Gaga steps in for Beyoncé at Coachella

Kevin Mazur/WireImageLady Gaga will replace Beyoncé at Coachella this year, according to Billboard.

Queen Bey was forced to back out of her April 15 and 22 performances at the annual festival in Indio, California, because she’s expecting twins and will likely be well into the third trimester of her pregnancy by then.

A statement posted to Coachella’s Facebook page last week said Beyoncé dropped out “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” However, the statement confirms that the mommy-to-be will be a headliner at the festival in 2018.

Gaga will play both dates at Empire Polo Grounds, effectively giving fans a preview of her Joanne World Tour, which kicks off August 1.

Coachella organizers will make the official announcement about Gaga in the next few days, reports Billboard.

