Report: Lady Gaga Promises No Wardrobe Malfunctions at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sources tell the New York Daily News that Gaga has promised the NFL there will be no nudity in her performance — accidental or otherwise. The singer’s style team will reportedly be taping Gaga into her outfits to make sure there are no issues.

“They do not want any repeat of Nipplegate or any controversies,” the source says. “So Gaga has assured them that she will keep everything tucked in and covered, with her style team planning a toupee tape fest to keep her clothes glued to her body.”

The insider adds, “Even her famous denim shorts, which she wore on the recent dive bar tour are out, as they show her a** cheeks. But her style team is already working on rehearsals for costume changes to get it right.”

In 2004, Justin Timberlake infamously exposed Janet Jackson’s breast at the end of their halftime performance. She was covered only by a silver nipple shield. The incident led to a crackdown on TV indecency, and caused the NFL to book only classic rock acts for the next few years.

