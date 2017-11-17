Report: Katy Perry banned from performing at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

By Andrea Dresdale

AJ NumanKaty Perry has apparently been denied entry into China ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Monday.

Sources tell the New York Post‘s Page Six that Katy was set to perform at the show, but was rejected when she applied for a visa to enter the country. Her denial apparently stems from a 2015 incident in which she wore a dress decoraged with sunflowers – the symbol of anti-China protesters – during her concert in Taiwan.

Page Six reports that some models, including Gigi Hadid, were also banned for walking in the show due to social media posts which Chinese officials deemed offensive.

Gigi was allegedly banned for a February Instagram video in which she held up a cookie shaped like Buddha and imitated the religious figure’s expression by squinting her eyes.

She tweeted on Thursday, “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!”

Harry Styles and Miguel are rumored to be performing at the fashion show, which airs November 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

