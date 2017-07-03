Report: Justin Timberlake performing at annual Apollo in the Hamptons event next month

ABC/Tyler GoldenJustin Timberlake is heading to the Hamptons this summer. The singer will be performing at the eighth annual Apollo in the Hamptons fundraising event next month, the New York Post‘s Page Six reports.

Gospel singer Mavis Staples and blues musician Gary Clark Jr. are also reportedly set to perform, while Jamie Foxx, the Roots and Pharrell Williams are expected to attend.

The event raises money for the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, and has generated $20 million to date. According to Page Six, the event will take place at billionaire Ronald Perelman‘s home in East Hampton on August 12.

