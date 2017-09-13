Report: Janet Jackson to seek full custody of son amid divorce proceedings

By Music News Group

ABC/STEVE FENNOn Tuesday, news broke that Randy Jackson is claiming that sister Janet Jackson was verbally abused during her marriage to estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

Now, Entertainment Tonight reports that Janet is seeking full custody of the former couple’s eight-month-old son, Eissa.

Janet and Wissam are currently going through divorce proceedings.

A source also tells Entertainment Tonight that Randy’s verbal abuse allegations are “shocking, but not surprising.”

“Janet is great at managing her business and career, but she is not as smart when it comes to affairs of the heart,” the source adds.

The source dishes, “Janet likes to keep her personal life private. Her brother Randy feels like it is his job to protect his family and he could not taking seeing his baby sister in emotional pain.”

As previously reported, Wissam’s attorney told People in a statement that he “is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response” and that his sole focus is “the well-being and privacy of their son.”

Janet and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Janet herself. Their marriage was Janet’s third and his first.

The superstar’s union with James DeBarge was annulled in 1985. In 1991, she married dancer, songwriter and director Rene Elizondo Jr., but they kept their relationship a secret until their divorce in 2000.

