Report: Ed Sheeran won’t die in “Game of Thrones” cameo

Greg WilliamsEven people who don’t watch HBO’s Game of Thrones know that the show is very fond of killing off its characters. But don’t worry, Ed Sheeran fans: that’s not the fate that awaits your boy when he makes his long-awaited cameo on the show this season.

The British paper The Daily Star quotes Ed as saying, “I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it.”

According to the paper, Ed goes on to say, “I’m only in it for like five minutes. I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that…but I’m not.”

Ed apparently filmed his scenes last November opposite his friend Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark. But he says he’s been wanting a role on the show since 2012 when his pal, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, snagged a part.

“I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: ‘I’ve got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.’ I remember saying, ‘You got to get me on it at some point,'” the Daily Star quotes Ed as saying. “It’s been five years so it’s finally come true.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments