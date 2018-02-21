Report: Ed Sheeran *not* secretly married

Greg WilliamsEarlier this week, fans speculated that Ed Sheeran was secretly married to his fiancee Cherry Seaborn because he was sporting a ring on the third finger of his left hand. But according to the U.K. tabloid paper The Sun, he hasn’t walked down the aisle quite yet.

A source tells the paper, “Ed is wearing a ring to show his commitment to being engaged to Cherry but he’s not married yet. He’s amused by the fuss it’s caused however has no intentions of taking it off, so it’ll be on his hand during his BRIT [Awards] performance.”

The BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, are underway in London now, and Ed is up for four trophies. During a red carpet interview, Ed’s ring can clearly be seen. He told London’s Capital FM that following the ceremony, he won’t go to the after-party — instead, he said, “I’m just going to get a curry and go home.”

