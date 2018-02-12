Report: Ed Sheeran asked to sing at Royal Wedding

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Ed has been invited to perform a few numbers at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May. No word on what they want Ed to sing, but his love songs “Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect” would no doubt be on the set list.

Last year, Ed told ET that he’d be willing to perform at the wedding if he didn’t have another gig that night. But, he complained, “I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I’ve met Harry once!…I barely know him!”

Ed’s actually scheduled to perform in Dublin, Ireland the night of May 19, which is Harry and Meghan’s wedding day. It’s possible that he could perform at the wedding in the morning and then make his show in Ireland that night, but we’ll see.

