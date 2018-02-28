Report: Celine Dion building new Las Vegas family home

By Music News Group

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion is ready for some new Las Vegas digs.

Closer reports that the singer is building a new house for her family in Sin City’s exclusive Summerlin neighborhood. And an insider tells the mag that the move is so Celine can spend more time with her sons, 17-year-old Rene-Charles and 7-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

“Celine wants to be closer to her son’s activities,” a source says. “As of now, it takes her an hour to get to René-Charles’ hockey games.”

The source adds the new home’s location will shave 45 minutes off her trip. It will also put her closer to the area’s best private schools, “which she’s considering for the younger boys.”

The change of living space will also give Celine a fresh start since losing husband René Angélil to cancer in 2016.

“She has a lot of wonderful memories in their old house because that’s where she raised her kids with René. But it’s also the house where she watched her husband deteriorate every day, so it will be good for her to be in some fresh surroundings,” the insider says.

But it might be a while before they can move in. The home will reportedly take two years to complete. It will have at least eight bedrooms, as well as separate living quarters for Celine’s 90-year-old mother, Thérèse.

