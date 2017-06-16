Report: Bruce Springsteen planning intimate eight-week run at Broadway theater this fall

Credit: Danny Clinch“The Boss on Broadway” has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it, Bruce Springsteen fans? The New York Post reveals in an exclusive report the rock legend will be playing an eight-week engagement this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.

A theater source tells the newspaper that Springsteen’s Broadway run will likely begin in November and will feature five performances a week. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is expected to play a pared-down version of the shows he usually performs at large venues around the world. The Kerr Theatre seats just 975 people.

“He wants to play a smaller house,” the source maintains. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.” Bruce has never performed a full show on Broadway before.

The Post also points out that some industry insiders believe Springsteen’s stand at the New York City theater may set the stage for another Broadway-related project: a stage musical based on his 2016 memoir, Born to Run. The newspaper reported late last year that Bruce seemed open to the idea of such a production.

