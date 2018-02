Report: Barbra Streisand in talks to star in Netflix comedy series, "The Politician"

By Music News Group

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesAfter releasing her Netflix concert film last year, Barbra Streisand may be heading back to the streaming site for a new Ryan Murphy series.

According to Deadline, Barbra is in talks to co-star in the hour-long comedy series The Politician. If the deal goes through, she’ll also serve as a producer and likely direct some of the episodes.

- Advertisement -

The show stars Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbarian with political aspirations. Gwyneth Paltrow is also in talks to star.

The series is being produced by Murphy, Ian Brennan and Paltrow’s fianc√©, Brad Falchuk. It has reportedly received a two-season straight-to-series order.

Last November, Netflix released Barbra’s concert special, Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments