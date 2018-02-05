Report: Barbra Streisand in talks to star in Netflix comedy series, "The Politician"

By Music News Group

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesAfter releasing her Netflix concert film last year, Barbra Streisand may be heading back to the streaming site for a new Ryan Murphy series.

According to Deadline, Barbra is in talks to co-star in the hour-long comedy series The Politician. If the deal goes through, she’ll also serve as a producer and likely direct some of the episodes.

The show stars Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbarian with political aspirations. Gwyneth Paltrow is also in talks to star.

The series is being produced by Murphy, Ian Brennan and Paltrow’s fiancé, Brad Falchuk. It has reportedly received a two-season straight-to-series order.

Last November, Netflix released Barbra’s concert special, Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

