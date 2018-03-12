Report: Adam Levine buys $35.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter selling one of his L.A. mansions last month, Adam Levine has reportedly bought a new one.

According to TMZ, the Maroon 5 frontman just purchased a $35.5 million Beverly Hills estate from Will and Grace creator Max Mutchnick.

The house boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a screening room, a guest house and a tennis court. Prior to Mutchnick, it was once owned by tennis pro Pete Sampras.

Adam sold his Holmby Hills home last month for $18 million. He has another house in Beverly Hills that is now in the process of being sold for $15.9 million.

