Report: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome baby number two

ABC/Rick RowellAdam Levine is reportedly a dad again.

The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have welcomed their second daughter, a source confirms to People. The mag reports the baby girl is named Geo Grace Levine.

The couple has yet to release an official statement.

Adam and Behati are already parents to 16-month-old Dusty Rose. The two announced they were expecting their second bundle of joy in September, and Adam later revealed to on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were expecting another little girl.

