Reminder For Drivers Near McCleary: Expect SR 8 Traffic Shift

Drivers who use State Route 8 near McCleary can expect a traffic shift as soon as the week of April 10. Exactly when the shift will occur is weather-dependent.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will move eastbound traffic onto a portion of westbound SR 8 reconfigured to accommodate both directions. The speed limit will decrease from 60 mph to 45 mph.

This traffic shift will keep traffic moving while crews build new bridges over the Middle and East Forks of Wildcat Creek. The work is a key element of a WSDOT fish passage project that will continue for the next two years.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phones with the WSDOT mobile app, and the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.

