Recycle Your Christmas Tree With Boy Scouts Troop 100

Local Scouts are out collecting your Christmas trees for recycling. Call 360-589-4623 to schedule a pick-up, or during one of their drop-off days at Washington School in Hoquiam – 3003 Cherry Street

Boy Scouts from Troop 100 in Hoquiam will be canvassing neighborhoods asking for your used trees. Scouts grind up all the trees and recycle the chips. Pickup is free, but they always appreciate donations which support Troop 100 programs.

They ask that you remove all ornaments, nails, hooks, and bases, and they cannot take flocked trees – that’s when mom goes nuts with the artificial snow. Scouts cannot enter your home so please leave trees visibly in your yard.

Drop off days and times at Washington School are this Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, then the same times next weekend.

Sat 12/30/17 9 am to 4 pm

Sun 12/31/17 9 am to 4 pm

Sat 01/06/18 9 am to 4 pm

Sun 01/07/18 9 am to 4 pm

Local Scouting Treecycle 360-589-4623

Donation by mail:

Please make your personal check payable and send to the following address:

BSA – Troop 100

2837 Aberdeen Avenue

Hoquiam, WA 98550

