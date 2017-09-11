"...Ready" for Taylor's chart domination? She now has two top 5 hits

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s comeback is coming along swiftly.

Her single “Look What You Made Me Do” is spending a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she’s also debuted at #4 with her latest release, “…Ready for It?” Both songs are from her upcoming album Reputation, due in November.

As Billboard notes, Taylor is now the first female artist to have two simultaneous top five hits since she herself did it back in 2015 with “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.”

What’s more, Taylor is now the first act to sell more than 100,000 downloads of two songs in the same week since her buddy Ed Sheeran did it in January with “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

“…Ready for It?” is Taylor’s 22nd top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. As the publication notes, the only female artists who have more are Madonna with 38, Rihanna with 31, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with 27 each, and Whitney Houston with 23.

By the way, the #2 spot on the chart is held this week by female rapper Cardi B. This is the first time since 2014 that two solo women have held the top two at the same time. Back then it was — guess who? — Taylor again, at #1 with “Blank Space,” and Meghan Trainor at #2 with “All About that Bass.”

