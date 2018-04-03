Ready for it? Updated Taylor Swift museum exhibit coming to New Jersey

By Music News Group

Mert & MarcusNew Jersey is about to get “The Taylor Swift Experience.”

The singer’s popular exhibit, which first debuted in 2014 at the Grammy Museum in LA, is coming to Newark’s Prudential Center starting Friday, April 6. It will be on display Tuesdays through Sundays throughout the spring and summer.

“The Taylor Swift Experience” has been updated to include an aesthetic that matches her latest album, Reputation. The exhibit will now feature looks from her “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It?” videos. Also on display will be handwritten lyrics, home videos, personal photographs and “early childhood keepsakes.” Tickets run from $7 to $10.

“The Taylor Swift Experience” previously made stops in New York City and the Grammy Museum Mississippi.

