Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Three of Washington’s ocean beaches will remain closed to razor clam digging for the rest of the season while a potential dig at Mocrocks depends on additional toxin tests the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reports. Test results on razor clams dug at both Long Beach […]

