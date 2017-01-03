Razor Clam Dig Scheduled at Kalaloch Beach, Approval is Pending Toxin Tests

In collaboration with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Olympic National Park announces opportunities for recreational razor clam digging in 2017 at Kalaloch Beach.

Scheduled dates are not confirmed until marine toxin tests, conducted shortly before each dig, show that the clams are safe to eat.

Unlike other razor clamming beaches in Washington, the beaches at Kalaloch are far from any town and have a distinct wilderness character. While the Kalaloch digs are scheduled for daylight hours, people are urged to use caution and to carry flashlights or lanterns if walking at night, as there are no streetlights or lighted signs in the area. All of the park’s beaches are closed to vehicle traffic, and parking is allowed only in designated parking areas. People are urged to consider carpooling, as parking options are limited.

For more information about visiting Olympic National Park, including camping and lodging information for the Kalaloch area, people should visit the Olympic National Park website (http://www.nps.gov/olym). Information about razor clamming can be found on the WDFW website (http://wdfw.wa.gov/) and by calling the WDFW Shellfish Hotline (1-866-880-5431).

Digging will be allowed beginning two hours before the low tide. Low morning tides those days are as follows:

Date Day Low Tide Time Low Tide Elevation 1/8/2017 Sunday 3:14 PM -0.16’ 1/8/2017 Monday 4:11 PM -1.02’ 3/10/2017 Friday 5:14 PM -0.3’ 3/11/2017 Saturday 5:55 PM -0.3’ 3/31/2017 Friday 9:47 AM -0.6’ 4/1/2017 Saturday 10:40 AM -0.5’ 4/29/2017 Saturday 9:32 AM -1.7’ 4/30/2017 Sunday 10:24 AM -1.3’ 5/10/2017 Wednesday 7:12 AM -0.5’ 5/11/2017 Thursday 7:41 AM -0.7’

The harvest area at Kalaloch Beach extends from South Beach campground north to Brown’s Point, just south of Beach Trail 3.

Harvesters may take no more than 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 taken, regardless of size or condition. Each digger’s limit must be kept in a separate container. Diggers must have a valid 2017 WDFW license to participate.

