Razor clam dig at Kalaloch approved for January 8th and 9th

Clam diggers have a green light to proceed with a razor clam dig Jan. 8 and 9 at Kalaloch beach.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams at Kalaloch are safe to eat. Digging is not allowed on any open beach before noon.

Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW, noted this is the first razor clam opening at Kalaloch since 2012. Located inside Olympic National Park, the beach hasn’t been open the last few years for razor clam digging due a low abundance of clams.

“Diggers can expect to see smaller clams at Kalaloch as compared to other beaches, but we expect most folks will be pleased to have a chance to dig there,” Ayres said. “We’re looking forward to announcing additional digs at Kalaloch in the coming months.”

The upcoming dig at Kalaloch is approved on the following dates and low tides:

Jan. 8, 2017, Sunday, 3:11 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Kalaloch

Jan. 9, Monday, 4:08 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Kalaloch

Olympic National Park Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum noted that diggers should be prepared for Kalaloch’s remote location.

“Kalaloch is considerably more isolated than the other clamming beaches, and visitors should be prepared for primitive conditions,” she said. “This year’s digs are scheduled for daylight hours, but people should still be prepared with flashlights or lanterns for any evening or twilight walks.”

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

More information about razor clamming, as well as a list of proposed digs, can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html

