Submitted by The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Clam diggers have a green light to proceed with a razor clam dig January 8 and 9 at Kalaloch beach. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams at Kalaloch are safe […]

