Razor clam dig Approved, Starts Friday on Copalis and Mocrocks Beaches

State fishery managers have given the OK for the second razor clam dig this month, this one scheduled to begin Jan. 13 at two ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the three-day opening at Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. Digging is not allowed on any beach before noon.

The long weekend should provide an excellent opportunity for diggers to visit the coast for clamming, Ayres said. However, he noted the razor clam opening does not include the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

  • Jan. 13, Friday, 7:17 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks
  • Jan. 14, Saturday, 7:59 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks
  • Jan. 15, Sunday, 8:40 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks
Beaches in Washington with razor clam fisheries include:
Long Beach, which extends from the Columbia River to Leadbetter Point.
Twin Harbors Beach, which extends from the mouth of Willapa Bay north to the south jetty at the mouth of Grays Harbor.
Copalis Beach, which extends from the Grays Harbor north jetty to the Copalis River, and includes the Copalis, Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas.
Mocrocks Beach, which extends from the Copalis River to the southern boundary of the Quinault Reservation near the Moclips River, including Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips.
Kalaloch Beach, which extends from the South Beach Campground to Brown’s Point (just south of Beach Trail 3) in the Olympic National Park.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Both Long Beach and Twin Harbors are closed to razor clam digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid. A natural toxin produced by certain types of algae, domoic acid can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW will continue to monitor toxin levels at all ocean beaches.

A list of razor clam digs tentatively scheduled through February can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

