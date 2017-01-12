Razor clam dig Approved, Starts Friday on Copalis and Mocrocks Beaches

State fishery managers have given the OK for the second razor clam dig this month, this one scheduled to begin Jan. 13 at two ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the three-day opening at Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. Digging is not allowed on any beach before noon.

The long weekend should provide an excellent opportunity for diggers to visit the coast for clamming, Ayres said. However, he noted the razor clam opening does not include the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Jan. 13, Friday, 7:17 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Jan. 14, Saturday, 7:59 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Jan. 15, Sunday, 8:40 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Both Long Beach and Twin Harbors are closed to razor clam digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid. A natural toxin produced by certain types of algae, domoic acid can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW will continue to monitor toxin levels at all ocean beaches.

A list of razor clam digs tentatively scheduled through February can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Comments