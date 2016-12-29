Razor clam dig approved at Mocrocks and Copalis beaches

Razor clam diggers can mark the year’s end with digs scheduled Dec. 30 and 31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the two-day dig after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those two beaches are safe to eat.

“Diggers can fill their buckets just in time for the new year,” said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW.

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, said Ayres, noting that digging is not allowed at any open beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Dec. 30, Friday, 7:22 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Dec. 31, Saturday; 7:57 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Diggers can also start planning for openings in January and February. WDFW recently announced a series of tentative digs on 19 dates through the first two months of 2017. The proposed razor clam digs, along with evening low tides and beaches, are listed below.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Beaches in Washington with razor clam fisheries:

Long Beach, which extends from the Columbia River to Leadbetter Point.

Twin Harbors Beach, which extends from the mouth of Willapa Bay north to the south jetty at the mouth of Grays Harbor.

Copalis Beach, which extends from the Grays Harbor north jetty to the Copalis River, and includes the Copalis, Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas.

Mocrocks Beach, which extends from the Copalis River to the southern boundary of the Quinault Reservation near the Moclips River, including Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips.

Kalaloch Beach, which extends from the South Beach Campground to Brown’s Point (just south of Beach Trail 3) in the Olympic National Park. (This beach is closed to harvest until further notice)

2016-17 Washington Tentative

Fall Recreational Razor Clam Openings Date Day Time Low Tide Beaches Scheduled to be Open Dec. 30, 2016 Friday 7:22 p.m. -0.4 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Dec. 31 Saturday 7:57 p.m. -0.4 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 8, 2017 Sunday 3:11 p.m. 0.4 feet Kalaloch Jan. 9, Monday 4:08 p.m. -0.4 feet Kalaloch Jan. 13, Friday 7:17 p.m. -1.4 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 14, Saturday 7:59 p.m. -1.0 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 15, Sunday 8:40 p.m. -0.4 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 27, Friday 6:26 p.m. -0.5 feet Copalis Jan. 28, Saturday 7:01 p.m. -0.6 feet Copalis Jan. 29, Sunday 7:37 p.m. -0.5 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 30, Monday 8:13 p.m. -0.3 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Jan. 31, Tuesday 8:50 p.m. 0.2 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 7, Tuesday 3:53 p.m. -0.1 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 8, Wednesday 4:46 p.m. -0.6 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 9, Thursday 5:33 p.m. -0.9 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 10, Friday 6:16 p.m. -1.0 feet Mocrocks Feb. 11, Saturday 6:57 p.m. -0.8 feet Mocrocks Feb. 12, Sunday 7:34 p.m. -0.5 feet Mocrocks Feb. 24, Friday 5:21 p.m. -0.1 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 25, Saturday 5:58 p.m. -0.3 feet Copalis, Mocrocks Feb. 26, Sunday 6:34 p.m. -0.4 feet Copalis, Mocrocks

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) monitors shellfish for a variety of contaminants, including biotoxins, pollution, and radiation. For more information on shellfish safety, visit DOH’s recreational shellfish webpage.

